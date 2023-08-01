Ethirneechal To Rettai Roja, These Are The Longest-running Tamil TV Shows

Much before the advent of OTT, TV serials were the go-to source for our content. Daily soaps were, and still are, the daily dose of entertainment for many. Indian audiences tend to love their TV shows so much that the makers at times keep running them for years. Today, let us take a look at the longest-running Tamil shows of all time.

Ethirneechal

Ethirneechal is one of the most popular Tamil TV shows. The serial is about four sisters named Janani, Eshwari, Renuka and Nandhini, who are well-educated, but their husbands are uneducated. The wives are forced to be housekeepers because their husbands did not allow them to do a job. Janani’s husband Sakthivel is an honest man, who has shown support for his wife and wants to challenge the patriarchal mindset. The show is frequently on the top of the TRP charts. It airs on Sun TV.

Pandavar Illam

One of the longest-running Tamil serials, Pandavar Illam has completed 1000 episodes. It airs on Sun TV. The show started in 2019. It is about an older man named Periya Sundaram and his five grandsons who are Raja Sundaram Pandavar, Nalla Sundaram Pandavar, Azhagu Sundaram Pandavar, Anbu Sundaram Pandavar and Kutty Sundaram Pandavar. This all-male family vows to not marry after the death of their brother, who died on his wedding day.

Pandian Stores

This show started in 2018. It is about four brothers and their unity. The show has seen some changes in the cast, but it has not affected its good TRP. Pandian Stores airs on Star Vijay and has till now completed 1275 episodes.

Rettai Roja

It is one of the most popular family dramas on Tamil television, which has crossed the mark of 1000 episodes. The show is about twin sisters, who are opposite but have to live together even after marriage. It features Shivani Naidu of Bigg Boss Tamil fame in an important role. The show premiered in August 2019 and is still airing on Zee Tamil.

Sundari

This show is very well received by the audience, and it is consistently seen in the top 10 of the TRP charts. The show is about a girl who is discriminated against because of her dark skin. She is fighting against that discrimination and wants to become an IAS officer. It airs on Sun TV.

Shows like Magarasi, Maari and Vanthai Pola also make the list of the longest-running Tamil television shows.