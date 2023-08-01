Euphoria Actor Angus Cloud Who Played Fezco On The Emmy-Winning Show Passed Away At The Age Of 25

Actor Angus Cloud, popularly known for his role as Fezco on HBO’s hit show Euphoria, passed away at his family’s home in Oakland, California on Monday (July 31). He was 25 years old. The actor was one of the breakout stars of the show, known for his unique way of speaking and emoting through his eyes. Angus’ endearing transition from a tough drug dealer to a kind advisor to other characters on the show earned him immense appreciation from the audience and the critics alike.

Without revealing the cause of death, Angus’ family issued a statement saying, “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend."

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss," the statement added.

Meanwhile, as reported by TMZ, Oakland PD and Fire Dept. responded to a 911 call made around 11:30 am Monday by Angus’ mother. She reported a “possible overdose," and shared that Angus had no pulse. He was eventually pronounced dead on the scene. A source close to the family further informed the entertainment portal that Angus had been battling severe suicidal thoughts after getting back from Ireland, where they laid his father to rest.

From The Big Apple to The City of Angels

Angus revealed in a 2019 interview with GQ that he was discovered by a casting director while he was walking on the street in New York City. At that time, Angus had moved to The Big Apple for two years on a whim, after buying a one-way ticket to see his friends. He said, “I was confused and I didn’t want to give her my phone number. I thought it was a scam."

Soon after, Angus was reading and improvising lines that would later be a part of Euphoria’s pilot. He said, “I had to change it a little bit. To make it sound real, like how I would say it." Angus had revealed to Variety that he did not change his voice to play Fezco. In fact, the “gravelly and slow-paced" tone was a result of a brain injury he sustained in his teenage. After his callback for a second reading, Angus quit his job at a chicken and waffles joint and came to Los Angeles to film the show.

Angus had often questioned why he was cast for the show with famous Hollywood stars like Zendaya. “I was trying to look normal and relaxed and chill. But on the inside, I’m like, ‘I don’t know what I am doing. Why did they bring me over here for this? They should have gotten a real actor for this job," he had said.

Though Angus had no prior acting experience, he was somewhat familiar with the craft as he had attended the Oakland School for the Arts to study technical theatre. His co-star Zendaya had also attended the same school.

HBO’s Condolences

An HBO spokesperson paid tribute to Angus told People, “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

Angus Deserved More Credit

One of the casting agents in the show, Jennifer Venditti also said, “He was not what you would expect. He has this rough, street quality about him, but he’s a very sensitive and curious and open person. Just really warm, and incredible on camera. Very charming, and told incredible, funny stories."

“People think, ‘Oh, he just shows up. He’s just this lazy stoner.’ I do this for many people. I’ve been doing this for a while, in terms of working with non-actors, and a lot of people can’t do it. It’s not just showing up and being yourself on camera. I’m really proud of him. Angus doesn’t get enough credit," she added.

Besides Euphoria, the actor was also cast in Scream 6, The Line and several music videos including Noah Cyrus’ All Three and Juice WRLD’s Cigarettes.