Evelyn Sharma Birthday: Lesser-Known Facts About the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Actress You May Not Know!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY EVELYN SHARMA: Evelyn Lakshmi Sharma, a stunning German actress, and model, has mesmerized audiences primarily through her appearances in Indian films. With her captivating looks and charming personality, Evelyn celebrates her 37th birthday today on July 12. As she adds another year to her life, we seize this opportunity to uncover some lesser-known facts about her, enhancing her already fascinating persona. Let’s delve into the intriguing details that make this talented beauty shine even brighter.

Lesser Known Facts About Evelyn Sharma

Evelyn Lakshmi Sharma was born and grew up in Frankfurt, West Germany. Evelyn spent her early years in Europe before moving to London for her higher education. During her time in the UK, she embarked on a successful modelling career, gracing the catwalks for various renowned brands. Sharma took her first step into the world of acting with a small role in the 2006 American film ‘Turn Left.’ In 2012, Evelyn Sharma made her Bollywood debut portraying the character of Lubaina Snyder in the film ‘From Sydney with Love.’ In 2013, Evelyn Sharma made headlines when she posed nude for ‘Krunch’ Magazine. Her bold move garnered attention and popularity for the magazine, showcasing her fearlessness and confidence. On May 15, 2021, Evelyn Sharma tied the knot with Bhindi in Brisbane, Australia.

Movies of Evelyn Sharma