Even A Video Of Salman Khan Casually Walking Out Of Mumbai Airport Oozes Stardom; Watch

Salman Khan was spotted leaving the Mumbai airport on Wednesday night along with his team members and heavy security cover. The actor looked stylish, sporting a casual look. He was seen wearing loose-fitting grey track pants that mostly hid his shoes. It was paired with a solid black round-neck T-shirt and a half-zipped hoodie. The actor, sporting a well-shaped beard and moustache, completed his look with a grey cap and black tinted sunglasses.

In a video posted on Instagram by a paparazzo, Salman Khan is seen walking behind while his security makes sure the way is clear.

Soon the actor’s fans flooded the comments with their reactions. One of them commented, “Lag raha hai sher Chal Raha Hai (seems like a lion is walking)," while another wrote, “Alag Hi Swag hai Bhai Ka (Salman’s swag is beyond comprehension)."

A few weeks ago, an adorable encounter between Salman Khan and his young fan also garnered many reactions from his fans. In the video, Salman was surrounded by security personnel when he arrived at the airport. He paused briefly on his way to the entrance gate to acknowledge a young supporter. The boy immediately sprinted to the actor and offered him a tight hug. Salman gave the little one a pat on the back before the duo shared a brief conversation. A fan called him “The Boss Of Bollywood" for his gesture, while another mentioned that “the boy is so lucky."

Salman Khan went for a black leather jacket for his airport look. He completed the ensemble with black pants and a t-shirt.

On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of Tiger 3. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the action movie is the third instalment of the super hit Tiger franchise. The film will also star Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in key roles. It is slated to be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu around Diwali. Salman reprised his role as Tiger for a cameo appearance in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan earlier this year. Salman was recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji.