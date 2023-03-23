Ever Wondered What 'Muggle' Draco Malfoy Would Be Like? Tom Felton Reveals in This Song for Harry Potter

Tom Felton aka Draco Malfoy from Harry Potter is finally breaking up from his toxic family, moving to the muggle world to become a free-spirited mechanic. In a fan-fiction song addressed to the main character Harry Potter, Tom Felton fictionalizes what a day in the life of muggle Malfoy would look like. With hilarious puns and cheeky lines, Tom Felton declares Draco Malfoy has given up magic, bought a van, and moved to a flat in Camden. The song also highlights how his character has no plans of returning to the Hogwarts campus.

Tom Felton shared the track titled ‘Dear Harry’ via Instagram and it all left all Harry Potter fans going gaga over it. Felton addresses Draco’s problems in a creative way while fictionalizing how he wants to leave the entire magic world behind to grab drinks with his friends Crab and Goyle at a bar buzzing with muggles in London. “I’ve given up magic. Snap my want and my cauldron smash to bits. Because you can’t tell me how to live. Give it up Harry,” sings Felton.

At one point he also asks Potter to stop sending owls to his house as they can blow his perfect disguise of a muggle mechanic. “And I don’t miss flying a broom. I like catching the bus and taking the tune,” he added further revealing that he has bought new clothes and designer shoes which gives Draco Malfoy a new style. But muggle Malfoy is irritated with Dumbledore’s intervention who’s storming down the corridors of Hogwarts and knocking on doors to find him.

Muggle Draco wants Dumbledore to stop panicking because, “I am an adult I can manage, man I’ve had it with the magic and the fame and the status.” He also wants his father Lucious to know, “I’m tired of all the fame. Not that easy growing up when Malfoy is your name. Try to be brave.” He is tired of the magic world and has now devoted his life to fixing breaks, gears, and broken motors. Most importantly, he describes the only time he now sees a wizard is during Halloween. Listen to the fan-fiction song here:

With 2.7 million views and more than three lakh likes, multiple fans have flooded the comment section demanding the official release of the song. A fan wrote, “We want an album,” another added, “Please release on Spotify, make this for real. I would listen on loop.” Meanwhile, a Malfoy fan made a hilarious reference to his onscreen father Lucius, “Your father will hear about this.” One more praised his singing prowess, “Whenever Tom Felton holding a guitar appears within my feed, all other plans or chores are on pause. Immediately zoned in.”

Tom Felton recently also turned author and has released his memoir ‘Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard.’

Read all the Latest Movies News here