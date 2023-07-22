Ex-TV Actress Prajakta Gaikwad Secures Engineering Degree With Decent Numbers

Marathi actress Prajakta Gaikwad, known for her role in the historical show Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji, has achieved success in her final engineering exam. She informed her fans that she passed computer engineering with a first-class distinction, scoring an impressive 8.77 GPA in the final term.

Prajakta, who was enrolled at Pune University for her engineering studies, shared her joy with a picture from her college after successfully passing her final exam.

In her post, she proudly mentioned achieving a first-class distinction in Computer Engineering, with a notable CGPA of 8.77. Her happiness was evident in the picture as she celebrated the accomplishment of becoming an “Engineered Actress" with cheerful and delighted emojis.

Not only a talented actress but also a dedicated student, Prajakta Gaikwad, has proven her exceptional academic prowess. The actress recently shared her academic achievements, proudly revealing that she successfully cleared all her backlogs, vivas, and practical exams. Prajakta’s remarkable balance between her studies and work during the exams is commendable, and she achieved this feat without any tutoring. Her self-study approach and reliance on self-made notes played a significant role in her outstanding performance, showcasing her hard work and determination.

Prajakta expressed her contentment and satisfaction, knowing that her diligent efforts have paid off. She takes immense pride in being recognized as an ‘engineered actress’ in the industry, a testament to her dedication and commitment to her craft.

In the acting realm, Prajakta recently portrayed the role of Yesubai, the wife of Sambhaji Maharaj, in the show Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji. Following that, she appeared in Aai Mazi Kalubai. Currently, Prajakta is occupied with various film projects, showcasing her versatility and unwavering commitment to her acting journey.

In a recent photoshoot, Prajakta Gaikwad looked mesmerizing as she shared some stunning photos. She donned a gorgeous metallic green dress with a unique design, featuring elegant three-quarter sleeves and an overlapping neckline adorned with delicate pleats. The outfit’s subtle gathering details near the waist added to its overall elegance.

To complement her style, Prajakta adorned statement earrings that perfectly complemented her outfit. Her glamorous makeup featured a flawless base, captivating kohled eyes, eyeliner accentuating her lids, a contoured nose, rouged cheeks, and striking dark brown lips, creating an enchanting look.

For her hair, Prajakta opted for a trendy messy hairstyle, with a few loose strands falling gracefully on her face, adding to her allure. Completing the ensemble with tan-coloured heels, she exuded confidence and sophistication throughout the photoshoot. Prajakta Gaikwad’s fashion choices and confident demeanour made the photoshoot truly remarkable, leaving her fans and followers in awe of her beauty and style.