'Excessive Stress Led To Raghuvaran's Death': Actor's Brother

Raghuvaran was one of the most prominent actors in the Tamil film industry and was referred to as the best villain in the industry. He had acted in more than 200 films and was said to have carved a niche for himself in the industry.

On March 19, 2008, at the age of 49, he passed away, leaving a void in the film industry. In a recent interview on a YouTube channel, the actor’s brother, Rameshvaran, shed light on the circumstances of the actor’s demise. Although reports indicate alcohol overconsumption as the cause, his brother said that excessive stress led to his death.

Rameshvaran also disclosed that Dhanush had personally approached Raghuvaran, persuading him to take part in Yaaradi Nee Mohini. The resonance between Dhanush’s demeanour and his son prompted Raghuvaran to say yes to the film, which ultimately became to be his last film.

He added that the film held immense significance for his brother; post-production, Raghuvaran withdrew from social interaction. He shared insights into the days leading up to his brother’s demise, expressing shock at Raghuvaran’s demise just before the film’s release. Yaaradi Nee Mohini performed well at the box office and garnered audience appreciation. It also featured Nayanthara, Kartik Kumar, Saranya Mohan and others.

The story of the film revolved around how Vasu (Dhanush) tried several means to obtain employment but couldn’t succeed due to poor language skills and inadequate educational qualifications. On the other hand, all of his friends were settled in life, but Vasu was still struggling. Vasu’s father (Raghuvaran) was a teacher and was always critical of him for being an irresponsible person. The film revolves around this and how he manages to settle down.

According to reports, Raghuvaran had taken this character very close to his heart, and that’s why, after the completion of the dubbing, he didn’t speak to anyone. It was said that he agreed to work on the film because he could relate the story to his real-life son, Sai Rishivaran.