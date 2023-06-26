Excitement Builds As Salim Kumar Unveils Title Poster For Aa Mukhangal

The poster for Malayalam actor Salim Kumar’s upcoming film has been released. The film is directed by Jinto Thekkiniyath and is called Aa Mukhangal. The film revolves around a retired school teacher named Raghunathan, portrayed by Salim Kumar. The poster for the film was released on June 25.

The national award-winning actor will showcase the journey of Raghunathan in search of faces who will be responsible for the success and failure of the man. In an interview with Silverscreen India, the director of the film Jinto Thekkiniyath said, “Aa Mukhangal is a feel-good anthology which consists of five short stories. It is led by actor Salim Kumar. His character is a central element connecting all five stories. We have experimented with a new pattern in crafting an anthology film.”

According to Jinto, the main character of the film Raghunath writes a memoir based on his experiences and the people who have played an important role in shaping his life.

The director says that he wrote the film in 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdown. He also said, “I worked at a rice bazaar in Thrissur. I got the inspiration to write this story after meeting some people there and getting to know their experiences. Two workers from the bazaar have also acted in the film,” he added, “Aa Mukhangal’s story is based on current happenings in society and people can relate to it well. It is a film that can be enjoyed by the family audience.”

Aside from Salim Kumar the film also stars Rajiv Rajan, Jayashankar, Santhosh Keezhatoor, Jithin Paramel, Roshna Kichu and Renu Sounder. The film is under the production of Big Gallery Films. The producers of this movie are Vishnu Menon, Jithin Paramal, Dheeraj Menon, Rinto Anto, Ranjith Sankar, Karthika Venugopal and Jinto Thekkiniyath.

In March 2023, Bheed, directed by Anubhav Sinha and starring the likes of Rajkumar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar and Pankaj Kapoor also revolved around the COVID-19 lockdown and how people from different societies faced problems during that period. Although the movie was helmed by many critics, it tanked at the box office and could hardly meet the break-even point, commercially.