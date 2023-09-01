Exclusive! Adarsh Gourav Praises Guns and Gulaabs Co-Star Rajkummar Rao, Calls Him 'Amazing'

From My Name Is Khan to Rukh and The White Tiger, Adarsh Gourav has come a long way in the world of showbiz. In a recent interview with News18, the versatile actor currently being loved for his portrayal as ‘Jugnu or Jr. Ganchi’ in ‘Guns & Gulaabs’, delved deep into the world of acting, his experiences, and his upcoming projects.

To begin with, Adarsh opened up about the challenges actors face. He said, “Actors face difficulties immersing themselves in roles and then require a subsequent need to transition out of them seamlessly". He then talked about his character Jugnu, describing it as ‘challenging and intriguing, exploring the journey of self-discovery’.

In Guns and Gulaabs, Adarsh shared the screen with Rajkummar Rao. He spoke highly of his friendship with Rao, praising his humility and down-to-earth nature. Gourav added that ‘Raj bhai is an amazing actor’.

While Adarsh is currently enjoying the success of Guns and Gulaabs, it was The White Tiger in 2021 that earned him critical acclaim. In the film, he shared the screen with the global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas. During the interaction, Adarsh also referred to Priyanka as a “boss lady with a strong aura" and shared that he learnt invaluable lessons from her while working on the movie.

The 29-year-old actor also talked about his friends in the film industry. He recounted a delightful encounter with the late comedian Raju Srivastav and shared how the two met in a market once while shopping for some vegetables. “I met him in a market, carrying a bag of vegetables, reminding me that even celebrities have their everyday routines," Gourav told us.

The young actor then surprised fans by revealing his talent as a classical singer, singing a few lines during the conversation.

He teased audiences with a glimpse into his exciting upcoming projects, including ‘Kho Gaye Ham Kahan’ alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. He also talked about his upcoming international project ‘Alien’ and shared how it has also come to a halt due to the Hollywood strike. When asked about his comeback in Hostel Daze Season 4, the actor clarified that ‘I wasn’t part of Hostel Daze season 3 and will not be seen in season 4 either’.