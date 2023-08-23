EXCLUSIVE: Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati To Begin Kaantha Shoot In September; Details Inside

Last month on Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday, it was announced that the actor would collaborate with actor-producer Rana Daggubati for a new film titled Kaantha. The film will be directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, whose debut feature Nila (2016) won the audience award at the Cinequest San Jose Film Festival. Selvaraj’s documentary series The Hunt for Veerappan which was released earlier this month on Netflix was praised by the critics as well as the audiences.

While the plot details are under wraps, the filmmaker, who earlier assisted Ang Lee on Life of Pi, in an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha revealed that the film will go on floors next month, “I am excited about this project. It is a Tamil feature film and we plan to make it in as many South languages as possible. We are currently in the preparation stage and plan to go on floors by September once Dulquer is free from all his previous commitments.”

Selvaraj says that the project has been in the pipeline for almost four years now, “I narrated the story to Dulquer before I started The Hunt for Veerappan which was in 2019 and he wanted to go on floors with the film immediately. So both Dulquer and Rana have been patiently waiting for me to finish The Hunt for Veerappan and then start this project.”

The Guns and Gulaabs actor will co-produce the film via his Wayfarer Films and Daggubati through Spirit Media.

Talking about Dulquer’s role in Kaantha, Selvaraj reveals, “It is a very powerful story and his performance is going to be like the showpiece. People will find Dulquer in a never seen avatar as the film will be heavy on its performance. It is something that I can surely say that he hasn’t attempted in his career. The centerpiece of the film is the acting prowess of Dulquer and I am honoured to weave this dream with someone as talented and rooted as him.”

In an earlier statement released by the actor, he stated, “Kaantha’ is extremely close to my heart and I’ve been eager to bring this to life from the day I heard the story, as it’s unlike anything we’ve seen in Indian cinema. To produce this along with Spirit Media and to perform one of the most challenging roles in my career is an exciting journey that I am looking forward to.”

On the work front, the actor is also teaming up with Telugu director Venky Atluri for a film titled Lucky Baskhar. It’s also speculated that he might team up with Suriya for director Sudha Kongara’s next.