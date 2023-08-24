Exclusive! Vishal Batra Celebrates Shershaah's Win At The 69th National Film Awards: 'Matter Of Great Pride'

Two years ago, Sidharth Malhotra embarked on a journey that not only enriched his career but also left an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences. Portraying the iconic Captain Vikram Batra was a rare opportunity that allowed him to delve deep into the life of a true hero. Sidharth’s commitment to his role was evident as he immersed himself in the character, channeling Batra’s spirit, courage, and dedication. After earning several accolades, Shershaah finally won the Special Jury award at the 69th National Film Awards on August 24, Thursday. Vikram Batra’s brother, Vishal Batra has now reacted to this proud moment.

In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Vishal Batra shared, “It is a matter of great pride and happiness because this award is not only for the movie but it is also for the valour and the courage of every soldier who gave their lives in the Kargil war. While Vikram has become a legend, it is the sacrifice of the 527 soldiers who have been the unsung heroes. Shershaah also portrays the life that a solider lives while guarding the sovereignty of the country. I am happy to receive so much love and admiration from the entire country who appreciated the movie so much."

He added, “I would like to congratulate the entire team Shershaah. I haven’t spoken to anyone as yet but I was aware of the fact that this movie has been nominated for the National Film Awards as I have been in regularly touch with Shabbir Boxwala (co-producer of the film). I would also like to give credit to Sandeep Shrivastava (writer of the film) who was in constant touch with me who penned the story in such a lovely way. My love and appreciation to Karan (Johar, the producer), Kiara (Advani) and Sidharth Malhotra who portrayed Vikram’s life on screen so beautifully. Vikram was a real hero and we always wanted an actor who could perform and match the standards that Vikram had set with his career at the Indian army and Sidharth was simply fantastic."

The 69th National Awards winners were announced today, August 24. The films that were censored from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021, were in the running for a National Award this year. On Thursday evening, the jury of the National Awards announced that Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won Best Feature Film Award. The Best Actor Award was presented to Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rise, whereas the Best Actress Award was given to Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi.