Exes Akshay Kumar And Raveena Tandon To Reunite On Big Screen For Welcome 3 After 20 Years?

Welcome 3 has been making headlines for a long time now and if a recent report is to be believed, the film might see Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar sharing the screen together. As reported by Filmfare, Raveena is likely to be roped in as the lead lady in Welcome 3. However, there is no official confirmation of this so far.

If Raveena and Akshay come together for Welcome 3, it will mark their reunion on screen after 19 years. The two stars last shared the screen for the 2004 movie Aan: Men at Work.

When Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar Were Engaged

Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar were engaged for some time in the 1990s. However, the-then couple soon parted ways. In an interview in May this year, the KGF Chapter 2 actress shared that she is still friends with Akshay and went on to call him “one of the strongest pillars” of the film industry. “Akshay and I are still friends. There’s a journey in everyone’s life. You need to respect it and move on. I think of him very highly. I think he is one of the strongest pillars of our industry,” she told E-Times.

When Raveena Tandon Opened Up About Her Broken Engagement

Prior to this, Raveena had opened up about her ‘broken engagement’ with Akshay. “We were a hit pair, during Mohra, and even now, when we bump into each other socially, we all meet, we all chat. Everyone moves on. Girls have been changing their boyfriends every week in colleges, but one engagement that has broken is still stuck to my head, I don’t know why. Everyone moves on, people have divorces, they move on, what’s the big deal?” she told ANI.

What Do We Know About Welcome 3?

Meanwhile, talking about Welcome 3, it was recently revealed that the film is titled Welcome To The Jungle. The original two films in the Welcome franchise were released in 2007 and 2015 respectively. In these movies, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor played the iconic duo - Uday Bhai and Majnu Bhai. However, they will not be a part of Welcome 3. Instead, Welcome 3 is joined by Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in key roles. The film will go on floors by the end of this year and will be released on Christmas 2024.