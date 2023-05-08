Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon Share Hug, Mention Shilpa Shetty at Event, Fans Go Crazy; Watch

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon’s fans were in for a huge surprise as the two exes reunited at a fashion event which took place on Sunday in Mumbai. Akshay and Raveena sent their fans into a frenzy after multiple videos of them sitting together and sharing a hug went viral on social media.

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon were attending HT India’s Most Stylish 2023, where the former bagged the Style Hall of Fame – Male award. Raveena presented the award to him. The duo also played a rapid fire game on stage. Host Riteish Deshmukh asked Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon to name who was Malaika Arora of the nineties. Raveena, at first, said that Malaika is “incomparable". However, she later took Shilpa Shetty’s name. Interestingly, Shilpa was also present at the event.

Raveena Tandon recently spoke out about her past relationship with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. The actress revealed that she completely avoided reading anything written about her in the press during that time.

Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar reportedly began dating in 1995, after starring together in the 1994 hit film Mohra. According to Raveena, they got engaged in the late 90s. Later, they called it quits. In a conversation with ANI, Raveena was asked about her “broken engagement" with Akshay.

She told ANI during a podcast, “It comes up, and it comes up like there’s a war between everyone whom he’s involved with. Hello, once I had moved out of his life, I was already dating someone else, and he was already dating someone else, so kahan se jealousy ayegi (where will jealousy come from)?”

Raveena said she’d “forgotten" exactly when she was engaged to Akshay. “We were a hit pair, during Mohra, and even now, when we bump into each other socially, we all meet, we all chat. Everyone moves on. Girls have been changing their boyfriends every week in colleges, but one engagement that has broken is still stuck to my head, I don’t know why. Everyone moves on, people have divorces, they move on, what’s the big deal,” she added.

