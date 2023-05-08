Exes Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor's AWKWARD IIFA Banter in Front of Saif Goes Viral; Watch Video

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, who were once in a relationship, had an awkward encounter during an IIFA Awards, and the old video of their interaction has now gone viral on social media.

In the video, shared on Reddit, Shahid and Farhan Akhtar are seen hosting the award show. And then the Kabir Singh actor called on stage Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan for presenting an award. The two also had a brief interaction. Coming on stage Kareena wished both the hosts. She even praised them for doing a good job. As soon as the video was shared, fans quickly rushed to the comment section. One of the fans wrote, ‘Shahid didn’t even look towards her when she thanked them.” Another wrote, “Shahid always the awkward one. Same in that one Udta Punjab promotion event. He can’t ever look at her, even when she’s trying to make eye contact with him.”

Watch the video here

To note, Kareena and Shahid were one of Bollywood’s most talked-about couples when they were dating. Both actors have since moved on and are happily married with children. Kareena is married to Saif, with whom she has two sons, while Shahid is married to Mira Rajput, with whom he has two children as well.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Laal Singh Chadha co starring Aamir Khan. She has interesting projects lined up in her kitty. She is currently shooting for The Crew alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. She will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming film, based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X, with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She also has Hansal Mehta’s next untitled film.

While Shahid Kapoor has recently made his OTT debut with Farzi. The series heaped a lot of praise from the fans. They are eagerly waiting for the second season. Shahid will be seen in Bloody Daddy. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Diana Penty. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is produced by AAZ Films and Offside Entertainment and is going to be presented by Jio Studios. It will be released digitally.

