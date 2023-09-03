Exes Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan Share a Warm Hug At Gadar 2 Success Party, Sartik Fans Rejoice; Watch Video

Despite their break up, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan continue to remain cordial and friendly with each other.The two never fail to grab the headlines every time they are spotted together and are lovingly called ‘SarTik’ by their fans. Having said that, the ex-lovers were recently captured sharing a warm hug at Gadar 2 success party. A video of the same has gone viral now.

In the video, Sara Ali Khan can be seen seeing off Kriti Sanon and Karin Aaryan with a harm hug. Sara was seen donning a pink jumpsuit, while Kartik wore a brown shirt. The viral video has now garnered the attention of the SarTik fans. One of them wrote, “Sara and kartik 😍😍😍.” “KARITI 😍😍,” read another one.

Have a look at the video:

For the unversed, Kartik and Sara were rumoured to be dating each other when they were filming for their 2020 movie Love Aaj Kal 2. However, it was later reported that the actors parted ways. Last year, when Sara appeared on Koffee With Karan, the filmmaker confirmed that the actress dated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor in the past. “Last time you were on this couch, you made a public announcement that you wanted to date Kartik Aaryan and that did happen," he said to which Sara also added, ‘Yeah’.

Later, Kartik also reacted to Sara confessing their relationship on Koffee With Karan. In an interview with Film Companion, the actor was confronted for lying about his relationship status in his previous interviews when he said, “Mai pichle sava saal se single hoon, baaki mujhe kuch nahi pataa (I have been single since the past 1.25 years, I don’t know about anything else).”

However, the duo have become friends again. In fact, back in February, days after they were snapped together in Udaipur, they even started following each other again on Instagram. They had unfollowed each other on Instagram after their alleged breakup.

Meanwhile on the work front, Kartik Aaryan was recently seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. Sara Ali Khan on the other hand was last seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.