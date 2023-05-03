EXO’s Kai Enlisting For Mandatory Military Service On May 11

Fans of the popular K-Pop group EXO were taken aback today as SM Entertainment, the group’s management company, announced that member Kim Jong-in, better known as Kai, will be entering the Army on May 11. The announcement came as a surprise to fans who were eagerly anticipating EXO’s comeback later this year. The reason for the vocalist’s enlistment is due to a recent change in the regulations of the Military Manpower Administration, which has prompted the group to adjust their plans accordingly. Kai will receive basic military training at the Army recruit training centre before serving as a public service worker.

Despite fans’ disappointment at the news, SM Entertainment has announced that they will respect Kai’s wishes to enlist quietly. It is also to be noted that the EXO star’s enlistment location and time will not be revealed. Furthermore, SM Entertainment has announced that there will be no special event on the day of his enlistment. The company has requested that fans understand and respect Kai’s decision. As for the plans for EXO’s upcoming album, SM Entertainment has stated that they will inform fans once the details are sorted out.

According to Naver, SM Entertainment through their official fan community page announced, “Hello. This is SM Entertainment. We have come to relay sudden news to fans regarding Kai’s military service. Kai was preparing for EXO’s comeback scheduled for this year, but due to a recent change in regulations of the Military Manpower Administration, he is set to enter the army recruit training center on May 11 where he will receive basic military training, and he will then serve as a public service worker. In respect of Kai’s intention to enlist quietly, his enlistment location and time will not be revealed, and there will be no special event on the day of, so we ask for the understanding of fans. Regarding the plans for EXO’s album, we will inform you once the details are sorted out. Thank you.”

Fans are eagerly awaiting further updates on the group’s plans, and are sending their well wishes to Kai as he begins this new chapter in his life. Kai is not the first member of EXO to enlist in the army, with fellow member Kim Min-seok (A.K.A. Xiumin) having enlisted in 2019 followed by the next five members, Kim Jun-myeon (better known as Suho), Doh Kyung-soo (A.K.A. D.O), Kim Jong-dae (known by his stage name Chen), Park Chanyeol, and Byun Baekhyun. The youngest member of the group Oh Sehun is yet to enlist.

