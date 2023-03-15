Bigg Boss Kannada fame Neha Ramakrishna, who is also known as Neha Gowda, has earned a huge fan base and won millions of hearts. She participated in season 9 of Colors Kannada’s reality TV show. Recently, the diva posted a few pictures from her latest trip to Delhi, and they instantly went viral on Instagram. She looked adorable in her casual avatar. She posted some random pictures as she explored the streets of Delhi. Neha was seen in a basic graphic t-shirt and jeans as she posed for the camera. While posting the pictures on her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “Streets of Delhi" in the caption. Take a look at the pictures:

Seeing the pictures, her fans showered compliments on their favourite actress in the comment section.

Apart from this, Neha Gowda also shared a cute video as she visited the India Gate. Sharing the clip, the actress wrote, “Salute to all soldiers who think of our country every single minute, this place is sacred, the moment I stood in front of India Gate a sense of pride and patriotism rushed, I want to do something do to my country just not being a good citizen I should also serve my country and leave the next generation a better nation and proud nation." Watch the video here:

On the professional front, Neha Gowda is an actress and model. She made her acting debut in 2013 with Colors Kannada’s popular TV show Lakshmi Baramma. She played the role of Gombe which received immense love from the viewers. She came into the limelight after appearing in the reality show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9. Later, she also worked in many TV shows like Swathi Chinukulu, Kalyana Parisu, Roja, Paavam Ganesan and Raja Rani, to name a few.

She was last seen in the Star Suvarna’s popular serial Namma Lachi. The serial also featured actors Vijay Suriya and Saanghavi in lead roles. The serial was the remake of the Bengali show Potol Kumar Gaanwala.

