Extraction 2 Review: Chris Hemsworth Delivers Power-Packed Performance In Hardcore Action Movie

Chris Hemsworth in an action-thriller is something we can all keep watching on loop. The Australian actor, who is best known for his portrayal of Thor in Marvel Cinematic Universe, has once again proved why he is one of the best stars when it comes to action, thanks to his new film outing Extraction 2, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

Directed by Sam Hargrave, this is a sequel to the 2020 blockbuster. Extraction 2 sees Hemsworth reprise his role as Tyler Rake along with his squad Golshifteh Farahani and Adam Bessa. The film starts exactly where the first part ended. Hemsworth is retired and recovering from his injuries in a secluded destination.

However, his regular life is short-lived when Idris Elba comes and hands him a task that is close to him. This is where the story delves further into Rake’s personal life and backstory. But, as we know Sam Hargrave, he didn’t disappoint with the action sequences in Extraction, and he has clearly stepped up his game in the sequel. The first part had a single shot 12-minute action sequence, but this part has almost a 20-minute long action scene, and it will surely keep you on the edge of your seats.

Hemsworth was last seen in Thor: Love and Thunder, and this is surely quite different from what we have seen of him. He has worked hard on himself to build his body and tone it to what it was in Extraction 1. For those who enjoy fast-paced action, big guns and explosions, Hargrave has not shied away from throwing Hemsworth and his squad under the bus constantly. It is safe to state that the film is packed with action sequences to an extent where there is a stunt almost every two minutes. It is as if Hargrave decided to use action to tell a compelling story and message, which is nothing but marvelous. Speaking of the performances by Golshifteh Farahani and Adam Bessa, they complement Hemsworth in every way possible and are surely the reason why Tyler Rake looks so impressive on his missions.

Besides the fast-paced action, the film also gives out a strong message of how far one can go when it comes to family. The storytelling is crisp and to the point with minimal dialogues and soft interactions between the lead characters. The film is shot beautifully across ice-clad mountains and lakes of Prague, Czech Republic. Overall, this movie is better than the first and will leave you excited for the third part.