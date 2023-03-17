Actress Divya Sridhar propelled to fame after starring in the Tamil family drama, Sevvanthi. Divya, who plays the lead role in the television show, has secured a special position in the hearts of many with her acting prowess. The 29-year-old recently made headlines after she decided to part ways with her husband Arnav Amjath. Divya lodged a complaint against Arnav, accusing the actor of harassment, assault, and an extra-marital affair with actress Anshitha Akbarsha, with whom Arnav shared screen space in the show Chellamma. Soon after the complaint was filed, Chennai’s Porur police arrested Arnav.

Divya is expecting her child with Arnav. In a recent interview, she revealed that despite being nine months pregnant, she is forced to continue working in serials for financial purposes. She broke down lamenting that there is no one by her side to help her during this pregnancy phase.

Divya also lives with her daughter Jaishna from her previous marriage. Speaking about Arnav, she revealed that her former husband wanted to abort the baby. She said, “Many people have been deceived by him (Arnav). He said he did not want this child. No one has the right to kill any living being. I wanted to give birth to this God-given child. I wanted to take a break within 4 months. But something happened in my life. You all know that.”

The doctors have already announced that the due date of the baby’s birth will be within two weeks. “I had to work financially. Now the 9th month is going on. The baby will be born in 10-15 days. But I’m still acting restless. I already have a daughter. So I hope it is a boy. I will raise him to be a good man. I will teach him how to respect women,” shared a teary-eyed Divya.

Divya Sridhar tied the nuptial knot with Arnav Amjath in an intimate and private wedding ceremony, in the presence of close friends and family. They dated for five years, before exchanging vows. Their marital life was short-lived, since cracks developed in their relationship after one year. Divya even dropped several videos on social media platforms, exposing Arnav for engaging in an illicit affair with his Chellamma co-star.

