Fahadh Faasil Demands Rs 8 Crore For His Role In Pushpa 2? Here's The Truth

Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun’s highly anticipated film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, has left fans eager and excited for the film’s release. The makers left Part 1 on cliffhanger and now people have high expectations from the sequel. Among all the cast members, Malayalam superstar Fahadh Faasil’s cameo appearance as IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat received major attention for his intensity and menacing performance. Although he made a brief appearance in the prequel, Fahadh will play a significant role alongside Allu Arjun in the upcoming film. Meanwhile, the latest reports state that the actor is charging a staggering Rs 8 crore for his role as the villain in the sequel, which has left fans astonished.

Fahadh Faasil’s substantial fee for his role makes him one of the highest-paid villains in the South Indian film industry. According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, considering the film’s grand scale and budget, the producers were more than willing to meet his demand. Fahadh Faasil’s fee of Rs 3 crore for his role in Pushpa 1 was just a portion of what he’s now demanding for Pushpa 2. Despite the lower compensation, his menacing performance and iconic dialogues made a lasting impact.

A source close to the production said, “He is a very talented actor who can do all kinds of roles effortlessly but when he is asked to essay a role with negative shades he prefers to draw big sums. He also rejected a few offers from Telugu after Pushpa The Rise since he is not planning to turn into a regular villain.”

Fahadh’s fee for his role as the villain in Pushpa 2: The Rule places him among the ranks of actors who took home a major sum for playing negative characters. The list includes names like Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Saif Ali Khan and Emraan Hashmi.

Other than his impactful performance in Pushpa, his performance in the Tamil film Maamannan, where Fahadh Faasil portrayed a sinister politician, earned praise from the audience and critics for his gripping performance. One particularly intense scene in the film shows his character brutally killing his pet dog for not obeying him.

Apart from Fahad and Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2, will also feature Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh. Directed by Sukumar, the movie is scheduled to release in 2024.