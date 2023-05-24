Fahadh Faasil's Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum To Premiere On Amazon Prime On This Date

After a decent run in the theatres, Malayalam comedy-drama Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum is now all set for its digital release. The Fahadh Faasil-starrer comedy-drama will be streaming on Prime Video starting this Friday, May 26. The film has been also dubbed in Tamil and Telugu and is written and directed by Akhil Sathyan. The film was released in the cinemas in April, this year.

The story of Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum narrates the life of a Mumbai-based middle-class Malayali businessman named Pachu who travels to Kerala for an errand. But during his visit, a series of unexpected events lead him to a money-spinning opportunity which is wrapped with more surprises and twists than he anticipated.

The film follows Pachu as he embarks on this transformative journey of empathy and love while assisting a spirited senior in his noble endeavour.

According to PTI, in a press statement, Fahadh shared that Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum will turn out to be a “light and engaging watch for audiences of all ages".

“My character, Pachu, is an ordinary man, who lives an ordinary life but suddenly finds himself on this extraordinary journey, which changes his perspective of life and everything in it,” he added. The actor also mentioned that the film is a beautiful story of an emotional journey, sprinkled with comedy, and drama.

The director of the film recalled that when the film was released on big screens in April, it received a positive response from the audience and critics for its unique story and exceptional performances as well as for the deep and meaningful message behind the film.

“We realise that with the right intention, approach, and execution, films can move people. And we tried to do just that, with a delicate balance of comedy and drama,” he added. Akhil was also delighted that Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum will reach an even wider audience when it premieres on Prime Video. He also said that he can’t wait for them to watch and enjoy it as much as he did while making it.

The film is produced by Sethu Mannarkkad and also features Anjana Jayaprakash, Mohan Agashe, and Indrans in prominent roles.