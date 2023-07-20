Falaq Naaz Family FINALLY Reacts To Avinash Sachdev Falling In Love With Her: 'He Is Good But...'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev have been brewing up romance rumours in the house lately. During one of the episodes, Avinash in fact proposed Falaq, however she responded by saying that she’s not interested in dating at the moment. Now Falaq’s sister Shafaq opened up about their new-found admiration and relationship.

When asked if Avinash is someone, Falak would consider as a dream man, Shafaq told Pinkvilla, “No,” and added, “I genuinely don’t think. He (Avinash Sachdev) is very good as a friend. They have a good bond, and she (Falaq Naazz) is more relaxed when she is with him. She gets peace, and she can be herself when she is with Avinash, and it is very important to survive in the Bigg Boss house. You have to have a bond." Speaking about the relationship part, she shared, “As that, I don’t think. As far as I know my sister, I don’t think she will do anything about it. But rest is up to her.”

Shafaq also spoke about Falaq’s bond with Pooja Bhatt. “She shares a very good bond with Pooja ma’am. While talking to Pooja ma’am, you have to have that respect because you can’t talk anything to her,” she shared.

In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, Falaq’s also made a comment on Abhishek’s upbringing in an argument. When asked about the same, Shafaq told the portal, “When you’re angry, you speak anything. I am not trying to justify it because she is my sister, but it’s human nature that we speak without thinking when we are angry. There are so many people around, and especially when you’re in that house where there are so many cameras so many personalities and everyone is overpowering everyone, I don’t think she must have thought at that moment what she said.”

She then added, when Salman pointed it out, she then apologised. “But when Salman sir told her about her mistake, she apologized to Abhishek. So if you’re angry and if you say something and then apologize for it that just makes you a better human."