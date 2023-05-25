Family Gangstars, Featuring Srujan Lokesh, Set To Begin Soon On Colors Kannada

Colors Kannada consistently stays at the forefront of delivering entertainment to the masses. Weekdays are dedicated to engaging viewers with serials, while weekends captivate audiences with exciting reality shows. A new reality show named Family Gangstars is set to begin soon on Colors Kannada. A promotional video has been unveiled by Colors Kannada channel, featuring the actor Srujan Lokesh being kidnapped and bound by some unruly individuals. The renowned star is shown seated helplessly, while Alva assumes the role of a judge and persistently exclaims that she won’t give in. Subsequently, Srujan receives an incoming call from his family, prompting him to express his intention to answer it. However, the rowdies insist that it will be his final opportunity to speak. In response, Srujan inquires if anyone is present to hear him out.

To ensure the safety of Srujan, the cast of Colors Kannada serials, comprising both male and female leads, unite and intervene. Together, they rally to rescue Srujan from the perilous situation.

Srujan Lokesh says, “I’m faced with a dilemma. Currently, I find myself alone in Bandre Havali, but I’ve now brought my family along."

At last, the colourful clash of families from Colors concludes the promo as the exciting new reality game show, Family Gangstars, makes its debut. Serial families will be taking part in this engaging program, which is set to begin shortly.

Srujan Lokesh has given extensive appearances in various TV serials and has worked as a host and anchor for numerous events and award functions. He gained notable recognition primarily as a host for comedy shows such as Maja with Sruja and Maja Talkies.

In 2013, Srujan embarked on the production of TV programmes through Lokesh Productions, a venture he established alongside his mother, Girija Lokesh. Their production team has been responsible for creating shows like Challenge, Chota Champion, and Kaasige Toss.

The latest addition to their repertoire is the serial Mangaluru hudgi hubli hudga. Srujan Lokesh was born in Bangalore, Karnataka, on 28 June 1980. His parents are Girija Lokesh, a renowned actress, and Lokesh, who is both an actor and director.