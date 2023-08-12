Famous Kannada Producer Virendra Babu Arrested In Rape And Extortion Case

On Saturday, the Karnataka Police apprehended a popular Kannada film producer for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman and attempting to blackmail her by using a supposed video of the incident. Authorities report that Virendra Babu insisted on receiving Rs 15 lakh from the victim and warned her that he would disclose the video if she didn’t comply. Under duress and with the accused’s repeated threats to share the footage on social platforms, the woman was compelled to meet his demands.

The incident occurred in 2021 but came to light later when the victim filed a police complaint. According to her statement, she had to sell her gold jewellery to fulfil the accused’s demands to avoid continued harassment. However, on July 30, the film producer in question contacted her once more and issued threats.

The victim additionally claimed that he forced her into a car and used a gun to threaten her, subjecting her to further victimization and extortion. The complaint has been lodged for charges of rape and life-threatening threats. The Kodigehalli police have also filed a case against the accused’s friends about the supposed incident. Ongoing investigations are underway.

Last year, Virendra Babu was arrested in Bengaluru on charges of deceiving individuals with the pledge of providing tickets for the legislative assembly and Lok Sabha elections through his political party. The Sandalwood actor is accused of defrauding a group, led by a man named Basavaraj B Gosal from Dharwad, of Rs 1.8 crore by guaranteeing them election tickets. A formal police complaint regarding this incident was filed by Basavaraj B Gosal.

Gosal has alleged that Virendra Babu, along with seven others, including him, cheated him and his friends out of more than Rs 1.8 crore. The complaint was lodged at the Kodigehalli police station. The police are currently investigating the matter. Babu established a political party known as Rashtriya Janahita Paksha (RJP). Additionally, Veerendra Babu strategically positioned himself by taking photographs with various influential figures, including Karnataka’s Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Babu initiated a chit-fund enterprise named Swayam Krushi and allegedly persuaded Ghosal and his companions to invest in his projects such as the V Care Online education initiative. This scheme aimed to offer complimentary online education to students in government schools. Ghosal asserted that Babu falsely assured them of securing MP/MLA tickets from his party RJP. Furthermore, the victim stated that Babu supposedly convinced numerous individuals in the state to invest in his ventures.