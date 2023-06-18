Fan Asks Kartik Aaryan If He Has Found His True Love; Actor Says ‘I Thought I Had’

Kartik Aaryan enjoys a massive fan following. He is also one of the most eligible bachelors in BTown. Apart from his commendable acting skills, he is also known for his charm, wit and sensibility. As he gears up for his next film Satyaprem Ki Katha, the actor recently held an AMA session on Twitter. He connected with his fans over a #AskKartik session.

During the session, one of his fans asked “Wana ask just one thing Have you found TRUE LOVE yet?”. Kartik reacted to the same. Calling himself unlucky in love, he confessed, “I thought i had but Unlucky in love. #AskKartik”. Have a look :

Another fan asked, “Would you go for an arranged marriage or love marriage? Mala aunty ke pass rishte to bahut aate honge lol’. He had a rather witty response, “A marriage arranged by love!!! Rishte toh aate hai…daily.”

Speaking of Satyaprem Ki Katha, the film marks the second collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The two were also seen together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year, which was also widely appreciated by all, Besides the two, Satyaprem Ki Katha also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania in key roles.

Last month, Kiara Advani penned down a long note on social media after she wrapped up the shoot for Satyaprem Ki Katha. “A film very close to my heart, a journey I will never forget, an experience I will cherish forever. Fortunate to have worked with the most passionate cast and crew who have put their heart and soul into our film. I’ve made new friends on this journey who I will love and value forever," a part of her note read.

Satyaprem Ki Katha will be releasing in theatres on June 29, 2023.