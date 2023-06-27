Fan Calls Sonu Sood 'God', His Reaction Is Winning Twitter

In Bollywood, where actors are often celebrated as larger-than-life figures, few individuals have managed to capture the hearts of the masses quite like Sonu Sood. The actor who became a beacon of hope and support for people, particularly during the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic, has recently garnered a new level of admiration and respect from his fans across India. Many fans have gone so far as to call him a real-life superhero, even comparing him to a deity.

In an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, Sonu Sood encouraged his followers to ask him questions by tweeting, “How about 30 mins of Ask Sonu? Chalo Shuru ho jao (start dropping your questions)."

How about 30 mins of #AskSonu ? Chalo Shuru ho jao ❤️— sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 26, 2023

During the interactive session, one of Sonu Sood’s fans referred to him as “God". The internet user wrote, “Sonu sir people call you God, 2 words about it."

sonu sir people call you god ,2 words about it #AsKSonu— ️️ ️️️️️️️️️ ️️ ️️ ️️ (@Keshu__12) June 26, 2023

Responding to this quickly, the actor humbly refused to take credit for his extraordinary efforts and insisted that he is just a common man. “I am just a common man trying to connect with the rest of the common men of our country," Sonu replied.

I am just a common man trying to connect rest of the common men of our country 🇮🇳 https://t.co/UFSW2OGP0s— sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 26, 2023

When another fan asked the actor about his one tip to achieve success, Sonu Sood answered that the key to achieving success and happiness lies in the “Prayers of your parents."

Prayers of your parents. https://t.co/kishVW7nOh— sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 26, 2023

Additionally, he disclosed that his favourite Indian dish is “Makai ki Roti and Sarson ka saag," and favourite Indian Premier League (IPL) team is Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Makai ki Roti Sarson ka saag 😘 https://t.co/7KEiCpkIf3— sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 26, 2023

Sonu Sood, who is currently in Himachal Pradesh, has been actively sharing pictures and videos of his fitness regimen as he prepares for his upcoming venture, Fateh. In a recent social media post, Sonu can be seen running and exercising in Kaza, Himachal Pradesh. “Stadiums are for spectators, runners have nature," the caption read.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ct5wxCRA2Hk/?hl=en

Work-wise, Sonu Sood has a lineup of exciting projects. The actor is venturing into the writing field with his debut project, Fateh, where he will share the screen with Jacqueline Fernandez. Directed by Vaibhav Mishra, the upcoming movie also features Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in significant roles. Additionally, Sonu Sood will soon commence work on another project titled Kisaan, directed by E Niwas. He has also returned as the host of the popular reality show Roadies 19.