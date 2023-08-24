Fan Frenzy At Chennai Airport As Ajith Kumar Returns From Bike Tour

Ajith Kumar is one of the most loved actors who prefers to keep a low profile when he’s not working. The actor is passionate about biking and recently set out on a global tour. He was last seen in Norway, Denmark and Germany for another bike tour.

Now, wrapping up his expedition, Ajith returned to Chennai on August 23. As the actor made his way to the airport’s exit, several fans surrounded the actor to click pictures with him. Videos of the actor leaving the airport are gaining widespread traction on social media. Ajith is seen dressed in a blue T-shirt with funky shades for his airport look.

In one of the videos, the actor can be seen posing with a fan who approached the actor and expressed his love for him. The video shows the actor thanking him as he continues to walk towards the exit. In another video, the actor can be seen mobbed by fans as he makes his way to the car.

Ak spotted in Chennai 💗💖💗 pic.twitter.com/lwz01HK2qM— krishnamoorthy (@krishna99123) August 23, 2023

Some of his fans were unhappy and showed strong disapproval over his crazy fans for mobbing the actor during his return. One social media user wrote, “People should learn some manners," commented a user on the video. “Let him live peacefully," wrote another netizen. “Please respect his privacy and personal space, fans," commented another user.

Ajith Kumar was last seen in H. Vinoth’s directorial Thunivu. The film is now streaming on Netflix. The actor is now gearing up to feature in the upcoming film VidaaMuyarchi. Written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film also stars Trisha Krishnan and Arun Vijay in pivotal roles. Touted to be a thriller drama, the film is produced by Subaskaran. With music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the cinematography of the film is handled by Nirav Shah.

Recently, rumours were circulating that the movie VidaaMuyarchi had been cancelled and that there might be a change in the production company. Nonetheless, insider sources have debunked these speculations. It’s anticipated that Ajith will commence filming for the movie shortly. An official confirmation regarding this film still awaits confirmation.