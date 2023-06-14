Fan Kisses Shah Rukh Khan Without Consent In Dubai; Angry SRK Fans Say 'What If Roles Were Reversed'

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan visited Dubai to attend an event. He participated in a promotional activity for a real estate brand owned by one of his friends. Later, the actor met several guests, including some of his fans. However, it was an enthusiastic fan who stole the spotlight, but for reasons that have not gone down well with netizens.

In a video posted on Reddit, Shah Rukh Khan is seen entering the backstage area along with his manager Pooja Dadlani and his bodyguards. A man greets and shakes hands with Shah Rukh, followed by kissing his hand and giving him a hug. Soon after, a woman, dressed in black, approaches him and asks, “Can I give you a kiss?" Before Shah Rukh can say anything, she plants a kiss on his cheek.

One user commented, “So not cool! What if the roles were reversed? Honestly, that shouldn’t even be a consideration… whatever happened to personal space & consent?" Another rued, “What is wrong is wrong, it doesn’t need the If the genders were reversed argument."

The Badshah of Bollywood is known for generosity. He showers a lot of love on his fans with his sweetest gestures. In fact, recently, the actor fulfilled a 60-year-old fan’s cancer survivor’s wish of meeting her favourite actor at least once in her lifetime. Amid his hectic schedule, Shah Rukh called her on video, asked about her health and also promised financial help.

Back in April, after a nail-biting match at the Eden Gardens, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted greeting Harshul Goenka, a specially-abled KKR fan, who attends every KKR match in Kolkaya. After KKR’s win against RCB, the Pathaan star greeted him and kissed him on the forehead.