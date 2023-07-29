Fans Call Mouni Roy 'Natural Bong Beauty' After She Drops Gorgeous Selfies From Her Outing; Check It Out

Mouni Roy needs no introduction. She has become one of the highest-paid Hindi television actresses after appearing in the supernatural thriller series Naagin and its sequel, Naagin 2. Apart from her outstanding acting skills, she is also known as a fashion icon. She never misses a single chance to embrace her distinctive sense of style and surprise her fans. Not only that, her social feed is often peppered with candid pictures and moments.

Following that trajectory, Mouni Roy shared a bunch of selfies on her Instagram handle on Saturday, thus highlighting the fact that she was having a great weekend. In the pictures, we can see Mouni sporting a white embroidered top and black and white striped skirt. The Brahmastra actress went on to flaunt various facial expressions as she posed inside the car as well as outside with a friend. She wrote in the caption,"Series of unnecessary selfies

️."

Have a look:

Soon fans flooded the comment section with compliments. One of them wrote, “Natural bong beauty “. Another one commented, “Beauty queen ❤️❤️." Someone else said, “My heart". A fan also stated, “Gorgeous!!"

Mouni Roy left her fans shocked and worried last Saturday after she announced that she was hospitalised for nine days. The Brahmastra actress shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle and revealed that she was now back home. Mouni also specified that she was ‘recovery slowly’ but was ‘very well’. However, Mouni Roy did not reveal the reason behind her hospitalisation.

“9 days in a hospital & I’m overwhelmed by a stillness deeper than anything I have ever known. Happy to report I’m back home and recovering slowly but very well. A happy healthy life over err’ything," she wrote.

“A big thank you to my loveliest friends who spent their precious time taking care of me, sent me wishes & love," the actress added. Mouni also gave a special shoutout to her husband Suraj Nambiar and concluded by saying, “There’s No one like you.. I’m forever grateful."

In a series of pictures that Mouni Roy shared, she was seen lying on a hospital bed with a cannula on her hand.

Mouni Roy has come a long way ever since she made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She became a popular name after she starred in Naagin. Mouni made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold in 2018. Last year, Mouni was seen in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus, Brahmastra. Recently, she was also seen in a music video titled ‘Dotara’ along with Jubin Nautiyal.

Next, Mouni will share the screen space alongside Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, and Sunny Singh, in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy flick The Virgin Tree.