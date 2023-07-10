Fans Call Tamannaah Bhatia 'Indian Shakira', Dance In Viral Kaavaalaa Song Compared To Waka Waka

Tamannaah Bhatia has once again wowed everyone with the first song from Rajinikanth starrer Jailer, Kaavaalaa. The makers of the film released the catchy single featuring the actress alongside the superstar, which has everyone excited for the movie. In the music video, the actress was seen showing off her stunning moves and looked spectacular, and netizens started to compare her with the popular singer Shakira. Recently, one user went ahead and changed the original music video of the song to Shakira’s popular single ‘Waka Waka’. Notably, Tamannaah’s dance moves synced naturally with the tune.

Tamannaah Bhatia came across the edit and retweeted the post with the caption, “Have to admit the sync is pretty good." Her fans were quite amazed to see the clip and commented, “You are our Indian Shakira." Many also pointed out that the original song is quite “energetic" and the actress looks “bubbly."

Have to admit the sync is pretty good 😉 https://t.co/3hogKqrLuz— Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) July 9, 2023

😀 Ya it is looking like you are dancing to the “This time for Africa" song of Shakira. You are our Indian Shakira 😊👍.— Arijit Mukherjee (@ArijitM28107122) July 9, 2023

Looking so bubbly 😍— போக்கிரி 😎 (@PokkiriVJ3) July 9, 2023

Energetic song 🔥🔥— Bob mike (@Bobmike007) July 9, 2023

Earlier, reports stated that Tamannaah Bhatia’s wavy hair, bralette and shirt look, and power-packed choreography were inspired by Shakira. The first single from Jailer is sung by Shilpa Rao, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and features a colourful set inspired by tribal aesthetics. Jani Master is behind the choreography for this music video. Rajinikanth is also seen shaking a leg in the official video.

Jailer, written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, will be released in theatres on August 10. Rajinikanth will be seen in the character of Jailer Muthuvel Pandian, while Tamannaah Bhatia has a key role. The actress recently opened up about working with Thalaiva. Tamannah told ANI, “It is a dream come true to work with him (Rajinikanth). I will always cherish the memories spent on the Jailer set. He gifted me a book on a spiritual journey. It was so thoughtful of him. He had even autographed it."

Jackie Shroff, Dr Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan will also appear in Jailer. This marks Nelson Dilipkumar’s second outing with Sun Pictures following Beast, which starred Vijay. The director has also enlisted Malayalam actor Mohanlal for an extended appearance in the film, and this will be their first project together. Jaffer Sadiq plays an important role in Jailer.