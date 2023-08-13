Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan As He Greets Them With Smile Outside His Residence Jalsa; Watch

Amitabh Bachchan enjoys a huge fan following and there is no doubt. He is known as a living legend among the fans. Well, for years he has been following a ritual of meeting his fans outside Jalsa barefoot. And today also on Sunday, Mr Bachchan was seen following it. Fans were seen cheering for him and waving at him. The video has been going viral on social media.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Amitabh Bachchan’s house gate opening and the actor climbing stairs to meet fans. He was wearing a printed jacket and pants. The actor waved at fans with a smile, even folded hands too. Many fans were seen capturing him on their mobile. Well, the actor once revealed the reason behind this. He also shared a picture on his Instagram handle. Amitabh Bachchan writes, “They ask me somewhat contentiously .. ‘who goes out to meet fans bare feet’ ? I tell them: ‘I do .. you go to the temple bare feet .. my well wishers on Sunday are my temple’ !!‘You got a problem with that !!!’ In the picture, Big B can be seen wearing a white kurta-pajama that he layered with a black jacket. He is standing on an elevation and has extended his hands towards the crowd of his fans who are standing there to witness his one glimpse.

Watch the video here:

The actor grabbed headlines after his picture of riding a pillion on a stranger’s bike went viral on the internet. Netizens trolled the senior actor for not wearing a helmet. The controversy started after Amitabh Bachchan posted a picture of him riding a pillion on a stranger’s bike. In his caption, he thanked the man for the ride and also mentioned that he reached the location of the shoot on time. Well, a day later, Big B clarified saying, “The fact of the matter is that this is on location shoot on the street of Mumbai .. It is Sunday .. formal permission taken for shoot at a lane in Ballard Estate .. permission sought for Sunday because all offices are shut and there is no public or traffic ..One lane in the region BLOCKED off by Police permission for shoot .. the lane barely 30-40 meters .. The dress I wear is my costume for the film..”

Meanwhile, Big B will be next seen in Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.