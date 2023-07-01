Fans Demand National Award For Vadivelu As Maamannan Continues Winning Hearts

Maamannan, written and directed by Mari Selvaraj, released on June 29 opened to mixed reviews from the audience. While some appreciated the movie, others have called it a propaganda film made at the behest of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. Irrespective of the reviews, Selvaraj opened up about the movie in an interaction with the media. He said that people living in Tamil Nadu will gladly adapt to the ideas that are prevalent in the society. Selvaraj hoped that people would appreciate his film Maamannan as well. He said that this film is one of the important projects in his career.

Like other cinema halls, Maamannan was also released in the Kalyan Theatre located in the Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu and received immense success in terms of public reaction. Many viewers appreciated Vadivelu, who essayed the role of Maamannan. Some even said that Vadivelu should be conferred with the National Award for his brilliant performance.

Maamannan revolves around the character of Maamannan portrayed by Vadivelu, a Dalit MLA from Kasipuram and his son Adhiveeran, fondly called Veeran, (Udhayanidhi Stalin). They have not spoken to each other for a long time because Maamannan was not able to protect Veeran from the attacks of the upper caste. How Veeran fights against the upper caste people formulate the core theme of Maamannan. Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh, Koushik Mahata, Raveena Ravi, and Amir Ali Shaik also acted in this movie. Director AR Murugadoss has essayed a cameo role in this movie. Udhayanidhi Stalin’s production house Red Giant Movies has produced this film.

Maamannan was in troubled waters when a producer named Rama Saravanan filed a plea in Madras High Court to stop its release. Hearing this plea, the court has issued a notice to Udhayanidhi and his home production Red Giant Movies. Saravanan had demanded in the plea that Stalin should complete the dubbing for his film Angel. Reportedly, he has also demanded compensation of Rs 25 crore from Stalin. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had rejected the interim injunction plea against Maamannan.