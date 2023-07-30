Fans Gather In Large Numbers At Sonu Sood's House To Wish Him On His 50th Birthday; Watch

Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood has a huge fanbase — not only because of his films but his kind acts of service during the pandemic. He gained the label of a ‘messiah’ by going out of his way to help those in need. His humanitarian efforts did not cease with the pandemic. Sonu Sood continues to assist those in need, while also using the power of social media to spread positive messages. As the actor is celebrating his birthday today, it’s natural for his fans to show their love and adulation in the most genuine way.

On Sunday, a huge crowd of excited fans gathered outside the house of Happy New Year star to wish him and show their gratitude towards him for all his philanthropic deeds. In a video shared by Viral Bhayani on Sunday, one could see people carrying hoardings and banners with Happy Birthday written on it. We also see men and women jubilantly celebrating on this special occasion with Dhols. Some of the fans that had come to wish Sonu Sood were dressed in a unique way. Others had specialized make-up on their face.

Take a look at this paparazzi video.

Even the comment section was bombarded with special wishes and appreciation. Bobby Darling commented, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANGEL (sonu)⚘GURUJI bless you dost wid lots of happiness n prosperity ." A fan commented,

“Happy Birthday to you dear God Bless you and your Family ⭐." Another one wrote, “May the man live healthy happy n strong, blessed are those PPL who serve others ♥️♥️, happiest birthday to a real hero @sonu_sood." Someone else said,"Real life hero."

Following the announcement of a sudden lockdown on March 24, 2020, innumerable outstation workers and migrant labours were left stranded in Mumbai. Sonu Sood hit the headlines back then for sponsoring and organizing transport services for a number of migrants in Mumbai. The Dabangg actor came out to the rescue of needy people by arranging buses and trains reaching up to Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Assam. He also initiated a COVID-19 helpline to assist the interstate migrant workers, struggling to reunite with their families back home.

Sonu Sood has repeatedly demonstrated his charitable and philanthropic side. Even in the recent Odisha railway accident, he tried to help the victims by requesting that the authorities come and help. Sonu decided to help one of the Roadies contestants, who had captured his heart via his acting aspirations. Sonu not only agreed to help him but also offered him a role in his upcoming film Fateh, in which he will star alongside actress Jacqueline Fernandez.