The Kashmir schedule of Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has been completed recently. Production company Seven Screen Studios released a video in which the crew talked about their experience working in Kashmir. After this, the next schedule will start in Chennai soon. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s last film was Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Faasil. The movie, apart from becoming a huge hit, also gave birth to a shared universe that fans have come to call the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which includes Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram as well as the Karthi’s Kaithi.

Is Leo going to be part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe or a standalone film. Fans have identified small details hinting that Leo could be a part of the shared universe. George Maryan, who played a police constable named Napoleon in Kaithi, was present during the puja ceremony of Leo. Actress Vasanthi, who played the role of Agent Tina in Vikram, was also present with the film crew when they went to Kashmir. This has led fans to believe that Leo might be part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

Also, fans have come up with an interesting meme video. Vasanthi used to be a dancer before she started acting in films. If you remember the song Rukku Rukku from the 2001 film Friends, it featured both Suriya and Vijay. Eagle-eyed fans have noticed Vansathi also being part of the song as a background dancer.

The funny meme says that Agent Tina has been following Leo and Rolex for the last 22 years. Rolex was the name of Suriya’s character in Vikram, a cameo that is believed to edge into a full-fledged role in Vikram 2. The meme video is now viral on social media.

