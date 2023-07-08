Fans Mistake Shah Rukh Khan's Lookalike For Him In Viral Airport Video; Watch

Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction. He has successfully managed to win the hearts of many, but now even his doppelganger, Ibrahim Qadri, has managed to charm and stun the audience with his uncanny resemblance and on-point gestures. In a viral video doing the rounds on the Internet, the doppelganger leaves viewers visibly shocked and confused.

In a video posted on Reddit, a security person can be seen checking Ibrahim when he breaks into the iconic SRK pose – arms wide open – leaving everyone smiling. While leaving, the entertainer sports a big smile and shakes hands with the security officer. The caption of the clip reads, “King Khan for a reason. Don’t know how old or new this is but it sure made me smile :)" which has left fans confused if he is the real SRK or not.

One user wrote, “Is that not SRK? Man sure looks like him", another user commented, “Bro that’s not him!! Can’t believe ppl are falling for this", and one fan even jokingly confessed, “I once tried this and he said “Seedha khade raho", I stood straight." Well, we agree that he does make heads turn at first glance.

Check out the video here:

Ibrahim Qadri has gained a massive following on his social media handles thanks to his resemblance to the Shah Rukh Khan. He is often seen dancing to the actor’s songs and mimicking different roles from his movies. Ibrahim is not only Shah Rukh’s lookalike but a die-hard fan as well. On his Instagram, he only follows Shah Rukh Khan and no one else.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his new release, Jawan. The movie is set to hit theatres this September and will showcase King Khan in a never-before-seen avatar. The posters for the film are out, and fans are gearing up for another blockbuster hit by the actor. Jawan also includes Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Vijay Sethupathi.