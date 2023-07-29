Fan's PIL Against Sukesh Chandrasekhar Over Letters To Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi Dismissed

The Delhi High Court on Friday rejected a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a fan who was aggrieved by the letters written by conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar to actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi. Both actresses are involved in criminal proceedings with the alleged conman. The petitioner sought action against government authorities for allegedly allowing him to outrage the modesty of the two women involved in his case, reported news agency PTI.

The PIL filed by Nishant Singh was heard by a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula. The bench said that the petition filed was meant merely for publicity and will be dismissed with costs. The court also called the petition “vague and baseless". A detailed copy of the order is awaited.

In his petition, Singh said that Chandrasekhar’s “false public love stories" have been heavily affecting the psychology of teenagers and that his “public antics" needed to be stopped immediately.

A statement in the petition reads, “In these letters, by publicly talking about his alleged relations with some women artistes, Mr Sukesh is trying to violate the dignity of the women of this Country and especially woman artist Ms Jacqueline Fernandez."

It also mentioned that Chandrasekhar’s statements were publicised in the media which violated the dignity of the women. The petitioner claimed that Chandrasekhar, who is currently in jail in Delhi, was making unrestrained statements in the media due to which an actress would not be able to live her life with dignity. The petitioner added that he was hurt because of Chandrasekhar’s similar conduct with actor Chahatt Khanna.

It is worth noting that Jacqueline Fernandez is an alleged accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case lodged against Chandrasekhar. In the extortion case against Chandrashekar, Nora Fatehi and Chahatt Khanna are witnesses and the case is being probed by Delhi Police.