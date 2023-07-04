Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani Sing ‘Tum Mere’ From Satyaprem Ki Katha, Fans Are All Praise; Watch

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha have been ruling the box office. The film has got a positive response from the audience. Well, a video has surfaced online in which lead actors are seen singing the romantic number ‘Tum Mere Rehna’ from the film. The clip quickly went viral, capturing the attention of netizens who praised them.

The video, shared by Viral Bhayani, shows Kartik and Kiara singing the song. He is dressed in a red colour jacket and Kiara opted for a simple white colour kurta. As soon as the video went viral, fans rushed to the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Ek hi dil kitni baar jitoge Sattu ji”. Another wrote, “Adorable kitna cute hai Sattu.” Released on June 29, the film opened at the box office with Rs 9.25 crore. It then showed impressive growth over the weekend and collected Rs 7 crore, Rs 10.10 crore and Rs 12 crore on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On working Monday too, the film remained steady and earned around Rs 4.25 crore. With this, SatyaPrem Ki Katha is now inching close to the Rs 50 crore mark and has so far collected Rs 42 crore at the domestic box office.

Last week, Kiara Advani also took to her Instagram stories and penned down a note to thank her fans for showering love on SatyaPrem Ki Katha. “Today what has truly touched me is seeing my fans rejoice with all the reviews coming my way…they have rooted for me since the very beginning and seeing them feel a sense of victory has made me really emotional, I owed it to them, it has taken me some time, but here we are finally! It is their success. This love is genuinely magical. #JustGreatful," she wrote.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania in key roles.