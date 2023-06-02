Fans Spot Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Shooting for Tiger 3; SRK Sports Pathaan Look; Watch

After Salman Khan’s action-packed cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, fans are now eagerly waiting for SRK’s special appearance in the former’s Tiger 3. And if recent reports are to be believed, these two biggest superstars have now started shooting for Tiger 3. Now, a video, reportedly from the sets, have surfaced on the internet. In the short clip, the superstars can be seen making their way through a makeshift set at Filmcity. Salman can be seen in his Tiger avatar sporting an injury on his forehead as Shah Rukh Khan follows him right behind. Check out the video right here:

Salman has left fans yearning for more after his brief appearance in Pathaan earlier this year. The actor played the role of RAW agent Tiger and teased Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan) that he might require his assistance in his future missions, generating much excitement for Tiger 3.

As reported by E-Times, Shah Rukh Khan joined Salman Khan for Tiger 3 shoot earlier this week at Madh Island. Reportedly, a set has been constructed as the superstars shoot for an action-packed sequence there. Tiger 3 is part of YRF Spy Universe and is the third film from the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Besides Salman Khan, Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif as super-spy Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as the villain. It is scheduled to hit theatres this Diwali.

A source had earlier revealed to Bollywood Hungama that 7 days have been earmarked to shoot the sequence. “It means that extensive plans have been made to make this a visual delight for audiences! The expectations are sky high after what people have seen in Pathaan and the makers are very aware of this. So, one should take it for granted that YRF and Maneesh Sharma are not going to leave any stone unturned to make this scene between Pathaan and Tiger a sequence to remember in Indian cinema," the source had revealed.