Fans Trend Iconic 'Stand By Me' Scene From Euphoria After Angus Cloud’s Death

The sudden and untimely death of Angus Cloud, the talented star of Euphoria at the young age of 25, has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. As news of his passing spread, tributes from all corners flooded social media. His family’s confirmation of the tragic news only deepened the sense of loss felt by his fans. Amidst the collective grief, a poignant scene from HBO’s Euphoria has surfaced on the internet. The scene, taken from episode 6 of season 2 titled “A Thousand Little Trees of Blood," features Angus Cloud alongside his co-star Maude Apatow, who portrays the character Lexi Howard.

The clip shows Lexi and Fezco singing Ben E. King’s iconic song Stand By Me. The video opens with Fezco, all calm and cool, trying to wipe his tears and pretending otherwise by saying, “Think I got something in my fu***ng eye.” Feeling the song deep within, Fezco sings the lyrics by gesturing his heart, while Lexi smiles at him. Fezco holds Lexi’s hands when she wipes her tears rolling down her cheek and sings together, “And the land is dark. And the moon is the only light we’ll see. Oh, I won’t be afraid, just as long as you stand by me.” The fan who shared the clip, wrote “RIP Fez.”

😭RIP Fez No rational person can dislike Fez pic.twitter.com/hx2hloGD9U — iamHIM (@satandontknowme) July 31, 2023

Another fan shared the same video along with a note that read, “Angus Cloud came into Euphoria with no acting experience and then effortlessly created the show’s most charming character. He had a long career ahead of him, but Fez alone will be an iconic character for generations. I hope he’s at peace now.”

Angus Cloud came into Euphoria with no acting experience and then effortlessly created the show’s most charming character. He had a long career ahead of him, but Fez alone will be an iconic character for generations. I hope he’s at peace now. pic.twitter.com/Gxp2ZSn3zA— The King of Burbank (@akingofburbank) July 31, 2023

Take a look at the complete scene here:

Angus Cloud passed away on Monday at his family house in California’s Oakland. Angus’ family issued a statement without revealing the cause of his death. The statement read, “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

The actor was believed to be one of the break-out stars on the show. He wooed the fans with his unique way of speaking and emoting through his eyes. Fans love his endearing transition from a tough drug dealer to a kind advisor to other characters. This earned him immense appreciation from audiences and critics alike.