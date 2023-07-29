Fans Troll Marathi Serial Aboli's Director As Dead Character Wakes Up In A Scene

The recently released promo for the upcoming episode of Aboli has caused a stir among the audience. The promo has left viewers enthralled and excited. Some viewers even trolled the makers by suggesting that the director deserves international recognition and awards for their exceptional work.

For the unversed, the storyline of the series Aboli took a dramatic turn when Ankush met with a life-altering accident and was separated from his family. After several years, Ankush returns, but unfortunately, he loses his memory and forgets his family and his wife, Aboli. In a heartfelt attempt to jog his memory, his wife strives to remind him of their relationship, but tragic events unfold as she loses her life.

Following Aboli’s tragic demise, Ankush begins to recollect his past, but unfortunately, it’s too late. Aboli is no longer in this world, and her body lies on a funeral bier. As Ankush goes to pay his last respects before the cremation, he expresses his regret and says, “Aboli, I regret causing you anger when you were alive. Now, I feel sad. Perhaps, I was mistaken. I should have communicated with you more compassionately." But everyone was shocked when Aboli holds Ankush’s hand and talks to him.

This particular scene in the serial has brought about a wave of laughter among viewers, further playfully trolling the director. The promo, showcasing this moment, has been extensively shared on the Serial Jatra page, eliciting a wide range of reactions from the viewers.

The promo received a witty response from a user who stated, “Does the producer-director have a magic touch? We’ve always known that after death, breathing and heartbeat come to an end. However, in ‘Aboli,’ the son-in-law seems to have unlocked the secret of life after death! This revelation surely deserves international recognition for the director’s creative genius!"

Aboli is a Marathi TV drama that premiered on Star Pravah on November 23, 2021. The show features Sachit Patil and Gauri Kulkarni in the lead roles and is backed by Sandip Sikcand under the banner of SOL Production Pvt. Ltd.