Farah Khan, Abdu Rozik's Cute 4 AM Airport Chat Leaves Netizens Impressed; Watch

Filmmaker Farah Khan bumped into Abdu Rozik, who rose to fame on Bigg Boss 16, at the airport on Monday morning. Farah shared a video of herself having a 4 AM chat with the singer. Abdu expressed his excitement to return to his home in Dubai for a month, which could be heard in the video. Farah also inquired if he was sleepy as he had been travelling since 4 am, to which he responded, “Yes, a little sleepy." Farah asked if he was happy to see her, to which Abdu replied excitedly, “Yes, obviously. I am very happy to see my sister." Along with the video, she captioned, “Look who's full of beans at 4 am and so stylish. Abdu my darling boy."

As soon as Farah shared the video online, fans flocked to the comment section to praise the duo. Actress Simi Garewal reacted to the video, “Another great trolley shot!! You really are innovative… You make everything interesting & different. Love you always.” One of the users wrote, “Farah! You’re as cute as Abdu if not more! Thank you for keeping us entertained in this boring world of Instagram where everyone is either promoting their movies or their bodies.” Another user wrote, “Abdu looking so cute.” One more user commented, “So refreshed after listening to your conversation.”

Watch the video below:

While Abdu is in Dubai, Farah is in Los Angeles, which she announced on social media. She shared a picture of her suitcases and wrote, “All my bags are packed I’m ready to go.” She also added the hashtag “LA.” Take a look.

During his time in the Bigg Boss 16 house, Abdu developed a strong bond with Farah's brother Sajid Khan. After his eviction from BB16, Abdu paid a visit to Sajid and Farah, and pictures from their get-together was shared on social media by Farah.

Abdu Rozik, a popular contestant on Bigg Boss 16, was well-liked by everyone. He gained fame after videos of him pronouncing the word “burger" as “burgir" went viral. Abdu is also well-known for his song covers and will appear in Salman Khan's highly anticipated film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which also stars Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati in significant roles. During the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale, Abdu Rozik also confirmed his participation in UK's reality show Big Brother.

