Farah Khan Opens Up On Bond With Shah Rukh Khan In Old Video; Says 'He Was At My Doorstep...'

They went from being close friends to becoming distant, but then rekindled their friendship yet again. Actor-director duo Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan has frequently expressed their affection and love for each other. After his major tiff with Salman Khan at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party, Shah Rukh got involved in a scuffle with Farah’s husband, director Shirish Kunder This incident occurred in 2012 during a party hosted by Sanjay Dutt at a nightclub in Mumbai, while celebrating the release of Agneepath.

However, it didn’t make a difference to SRK and Farah’s friendship over the years. In a video that is now going viral on the internet, Farah can be seen talking highly of her friend Shah Rukh Khan, speaking of how he has always stood by her. Farah spoke about him through a video message. In the video, Farah says, “I always tell everybody that my dad passed away but he sent you to look after me. And I really want to thank you because you look after me. I can recall one incident when I was going through an emotional trauma on phone. I don’t even know if you remember it because I’ve been through so many traumas but I was crying on the phone and within half an hour, your left your shoot and were there for me. When I opened the door, you were standing outside my house. You came in and you sat with me for half an hour and you talked to me. It was like having the best therapy ever."

Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have shared a longstanding friendship over many years. Farah Khan has taken to the director’s chair for Shah Rukh Khan in films like Mai Hoon Na (2004), Om Shanti Om (2007), and Happy New Year (2014). That apart, she has also choreographed many of SRK’s films, including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… (2001), Mohabbatein (2000), Josh (2000) and Asoka (2001), among others.