Farah Khan Recalls Breaking Down On Mohabbatein Sets Because of Helen; Here's Why

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan recently recollected the time when she worked with Helen for the first time while shooting for a dance number in the 2000 hit film Mohabbatein. The veteran danced starred in Mohabbatein’s Aankhein Khuli with Shah Rukh Khan, and the song ended with an instrumental of O Haseena Zulfon Wali, originally featured on Helen, from the 1966 film Teesri Manzil.

Farah shared that she had asked choreographer Geeta Kapoor to teach Helen the routine. In an interview with ANI, she shared that she was extremely emotional working with Helen as she always idolised her, black in her childhood days. “When I was a young child, between the ages of five and six, I used to climb on the table of my house and dance to Helen’s songs, even when someone would come to my house, my parents would ask me to show them my dance to Helen’s songs.”

She added, “I remember when we were filming Mohabbatein and Helen Ji was coming in to do a dance number and I asked for Geeta to teach her the routine, they were all rehearsing and I was standing in a corner and crying because I got the opportunity to work with my childhood idol.”

Helen Ann Richardson Khan, popularly known as Helen, is one of the most popular dancers in the film industry. She is famous for her groovy songs and dance moves. She is often referred to as the best dancer of her time and has worked in more than 700 films. In 2009, the legendary dancer and actress was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India.

Helen made her Bollywood debut as a background dancer in the 1951 film Awaara but rose to prominence with the 1958 film Howrah Bridge. The film featured the famous song Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu which is still considered a hit among the audience.