Fardeen Khan CONFIRMS His Comeback On The Big Screen, Says 'Ji Haan' To Paps; Watch

Fardeen Khan is set to make a return to the big screen with the film, Visfot. Not long ago, he took to Instagram to share a backless photo from a beach destination and his fellow Bollywood colleagues couldn’t get enough of it. In the photo, Fardeen has be seen shirtless, enjoying a day out at the beach. Dia Mirza wrote, “Here comes the sun ☀️ shine on my friend!" Riteish Deshmukh, who has earlier worked with Fardeen, wrote, “Smashing FK !!!!!!" Abhishek Bachchan dropped a hit emoji and brother Zayed Khan wrote, “Well done FK".

Speculations have been rife about his comeback film, but Fardeen has now confirmed. The actor was spotted by the paparazzi on a shopping spree with his kids. When asked if he is making a comeback on the big screen, the actor smiled and said, “Ji haan".

About the comeback film, he had previously said, “I am very excited about Visfot. My dear friend Sanjay Gupta with whom I have worked before is producing the film and Kookie Gulati with whom I have shot for an ad before is directing it. The film is the Hindi remake of the Venezuelan film, Rock Paper Scissors. I haven’t attempted a role like this before. It is a story told in 24 hours so it is a fast-paced crime thriller. I am very excited for it to come out soon.”

The film’s storyline centers around Fardeen Khan’s character orchestrating the abduction of a pilot’s son, portrayed by Riteish Deshmukh.

Meanwhile, rumours are rife that he is heading towards separation with wife Natasha Madhvani after 15 years. While two are doting parents to kids Diani and Azarius, a recent report in the Times of India suggested that the two have been living separately for a year now and they might be splitting on an amicable note.