Fardeen Khan Gets Spotted With Wife Natasha Madhvani And Kids Amid Divorce Rumours; WATCH

Amid divorce rumours, actor Fardeen Khan was earlier spotted going shopping with wife Natasha Madhvani. They were spotted along with their kids. The paparazzi spotted them, coming out from the store, as they entered their car.

A video of the same has gone viral now. The family looked quite casual as they headed towards the car. While Fardeen donned a grey T shirt with brown track pants, Natasha kept it comfy with a white dress.

Have a look at the video:

Last month, reports surfaced that Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani are parting ways and heading for a divorce after 18 years of their marriage. While two are doting parents to kids Diani and Azarius, the report allegedly suggested that the two have been living separately for a long time now.

A close friend of Fardeen earlier told Zoom Digital, that they have been living separately for more than a year. The family revealed that the couple started feeling about things falling apart back in 2009, after Feroz Khan passed away in April 2009.

Feroz and Natasha shared a close relationship, and the former even took care of him during his battle with cancer. In fact, she was even around him in America and they had flown together for treatment. Reportedly, it was also Feroz who called Natasha’s father Mayur Madhwani to ask if he would like his daughter to marry his son Fardeen. At that time, Natasha and Fardeen were also attracted to each other.

The report also revealed that things went further downhill, when Natasha and Fardeen had a rift concerning their kids’ education. While the former wanted her kids to pursue their education in Dubai and Fardeen wanted them to study in Mumbai. “Distance widened their rift and they found themselves in a loveless marriage.” He added, “If they are suffering, isn’t it better to settle for a separation and start life afresh?”

Back in 2005, Fardeen and Natasha’s wedding was lavish affair. In 2013, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, and in 2017 they welcomed their second child, a son.

Fardeen was away from Bollywood for quite a while but now rumours of his comeback often make headlines. He reportedly has a film with Riteish Deshmukh Visfot which is helmed by Kookie Gulati. The film would also star Priya Bapat and Krystle D’Souza. He is also reported to star in the sequel to his 2005 hit, No Entry.

Fardeen was last seen in the 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaye, post which he took a sabbatical from work and in order to focus on his family. Speaking of Natasha Madhvani, she is the daughter of veteran actress Mumtaz. Fardeen is the cousin of Suzanne Khan and actor Zayed Khan.