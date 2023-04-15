Farhad Samji Addresses Netizens That Are Trending 'Remove Farhad Samji From Hera Pheri 3' On Social Media

Ever since Hera Pheri 3 was announced, avid fans of the franchise cannot wait to see the iconic trio of Raju, Shyam and Baburao together once again. While the film was embroiled in a number of speculations regarding Akshay Kumar reprising his role or Kartik Aaryan joining the roster as a new face, the rumours were laid down to rest by Firoz Nadiadwala. It was also announced that Farhad Samji was helming the movie. That left many fans disappointed and social media went abuzz with people expressing their disapproval. Farhad Samji has now addressed the backlash.

In an interview with the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, Farhad Samji said, “Firstly, when the film has not even been officially announced, toh kaun hai yeh log? Secondly, you used two words in your question and I’d like to highlight them – ‘unfair’ and ‘target’. We try our best. If anyone has any problem, then we’ll try to rectify it by making better movies and by writing better punches."

He added, “Our intention is to appeal to audiences of all kinds and provide them with a film that has a combination of romance, masala, action, comedy etc. God has been very kind right from my writing days, and it continues as I turned director. Housefull 4 (2019) is the biggest hit of Akshay Kumar. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is such a huge success if we take into account the ROI. Ab iske aage kya bolne ka?”

The plot of Phir Hera Pheri ends on a cliffhanger where Raju is about to throw the weapons into the river with his phone ringing in his mouth. And as per reports, Hera Pheri 3 will open with the closing scene of the same plot. The story for the upcoming film will then take a turn, transporting the three characters to an international world of guns and mafia.

The story of Hera Pheri 3 was reportedly written by the late writer Neeraj Vora, who was a key contributor to the Hera Pheri franchises. His plot has been updated to reflect the current situation.

Previously, it was revealed that Kartik Aaryan was set to join the cast. However, it was revealed that the actor was no longer a part of the project. Paresh later shares in an interview that Kartik and Akshay were supposed to co-star in the film. Revealing to Mid-Day, the actor said, “As far as I know, initially, both Kartik and Akshay were to do the film, but it didn’t work out. I don’t know what happened.” Meanwhile, Paresh revealed that the team has shot a teaser and that filming will begin in a few months.

With Hera Pheri and Hera Pheri 2, Akshay Kumar as Raju, Suniel Shetty as Shyam, and Paresh Rawal as Baburao left audiences in splits. They are also among the most famous characters in Indian cinema, and in the past 17 years, Hera Pheri has gained cult status with viewers. Fans are ecstatic to see this magical comedy-drama return to theatres.

