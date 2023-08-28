Farhan Akhtar Announces Bambai Meri Jaan Release Date, Says ‘Time To Crown The New King’

Farhan Akhtar recently announced the date of KK Menon’s riveting crime drama Bambai Meri Jaan. The series which also stars Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra and Nivedita Bhattacharya along with Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles is all set to stream on Prime Video from September 14.

The binge-worthy, fast-paced crime thriller, is a gripping saga about a father and son who are two sides of the same coin. The series explores the classic, universal battle of good versus evil. Set in the post-independence era, the story chronicles the life and rise of a young man, Dara Kadri (played by Tiwary), torn between his father’s law enforcement legacy (played by Menon) and his own journey into the heart of organized crime.

Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video shared, “Bambai Meri Jaan is an intricate and intriguing story of dreams and ambitions, where the insatiable hunger for power defines one’s choices. The story is like an immaculate symphony that delves deep into the psyche and emotions of its key characters, as they struggle with the consequences of their own choices.”

She added, “We are incredibly excited to present our fifth project with Excel Media and Entertainment, with whom we share a common vision to tell authentic, rooted and relatable stories across genres. We are confident that Bambai Meri Jaan will resonate with our viewers not just in India, but across the world.”

Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Media and Entertainment said, “Set in the post-independence era, Bambai Meri Jaan chronicles the birth of the underworld in Mumbai set against the backdrop of a free nation. Viewers will witness a gripping gangster thriller, exploring the classic, universal battle of good versus evil. We are truly delighted to be working with Prime Video yet again to bring another thought-provoking series to our viewers around the world.”