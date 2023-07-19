Farhan Akhtar At Daughter Shakya's Convocation With Shibani Dandekar, Javed Akhtar And Family

Farhan Akhtar is a proud father as his older daughter Shakya Akhtar is now a graduate of UK’s Lancaster. The actor, who was a part of Shakya’s convocation ceremony, proudly shared glimpses from the big event on his social media handle. Not just Farhan Akhtar, but his ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani, his current wife Shibani Dandekar, and family members including Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, and Honey Irani were present to celebrate Shakya’s achievement.

The post even consisted of a video capturing special moments from her graduation ceremony. One of the clips showcased Shakya receiving her college degree on stage. The remaining photos featured proud parents Farhan and Adhuna, as well as Shakya posing alongside her grandparents, Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani.

“Congratulations to our graduate, Shakya! Such a proud moment to be there as a family and celebrate your achievement. Onwards and upwards, the world is yours,” Farhan Akhtar wrote along with the post. He even tagged his sister Zoya Akhtar, and his younger daughter Akira Akhtar, who were unable to attend the convocation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

The heartwarming post garnered a lot of attention from Farhan’s friends and colleagues in the film industry. Farhan’s sister Zoya Akhtar commented, “FOMO! Congratulations my Shakalaka baby! You are the smartest in the clan." Arjun Rampal also sent his wishes, saying, “Many many congratulations to Dear Shakya. All the luck and love for your beautiful future." Other celebrities including Pragya Kapoor, Ankur Tewari, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Preity Zinta, also poured in best wishes for Shakya.

Last month, Farhan Akhtar was on a trip to London with his wife Shibani Dandekar and daughter Shakya Akhtar. He even shared pictures from their short getaway. The family had a gala time and these pictures are proof. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

In the year 2000, Farhan Akhtar exchanged vows with renowned hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. However, after seventeen years of marriage, the couple decided to part ways and officially divorced in 2017. Together, they are proud parents to two beautiful daughters, Shakya and Akira, who remain at the heart of their shared journey.

Workwise, Farhan Akhtar is set to make a directorial comeback after an 11-year hiatus with the film titled Jee Le Zaraa. The movie will be a female-oriented road trip film, starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead. Similar to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, this film will explore the theme of friendship.