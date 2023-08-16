Farhan Akhtar Backlash Shah Rukh Khan Don 3 Ranveer Singh SRK Amitabh Bachchan

Farhan Akhtar has broken his silence on the massive backlash he received for casting Ranveer Singh in Don 3. The director announced earlier this month that Ranveer will be replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3. The announcement was met with divided reactions. A majority of fans were disappointed with the replacement while others were wishing Ranveer the best to fill the big shoes. Addressing the reactions, Farhan pointed out that he faced a similar reaction when he brought in Shah Rukh to fill Amitabh Bachchan’s shoes as Don. However, Farhan feels Ranveer is going to be amazing as Don.

“I’m just really looking forward to get it going. I mean Ranveer is amazing. He’s great for the part. He’s also as you can imagine, really excited and really nervous, about the thing you’re filling some big shoes before you. But we went through the same emotional process when Shah Rukh did it and everyone was like ‘Oh my God, how can you replace Mr. Bachchan?.’ That whole thing happened then,” Farhan told BBC Asian Network.

Speaking about casting Ranveer, Farhan added, “It really is about an actor coming in and owning the part and making it really like, giving it their style and their flair. And (Ranveer) has that, he has that in spades. So, he’s going to do a great job. I think the responsibility is more mine now to make sure that the script and the film works out the way I imagine.”

When asked the qualities that make an actor good for Don, Farhan said, “Self confidence, flamboyance and the ability to do anything that your mind is set on.”

A day after it was announced that Ranveer would be playing the new Don, the actor took to Instagram and penned a long note. “I understand what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the ‘Don’ dynasty. I hope the audience gives me a chance and showers me with love, the way they have for numerous characters over the past so many years. Thank you Farhan and Ritesh for entrusting me with this honourable mantle and believing in me. I hope I can deliver on your faith and conviction. My two supernovas, The Big B and SRK, I hope I can make you proud," an excerpt of his note read.

Don 3 is slated to release in 2025.