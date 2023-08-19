Farhan Akhtar Drops A Hilarious B'day Post For Ritesh Sidhwani; Leaves Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan In Splits

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, who were schoolmates, have remained the best of friends over the years. They founded Excel Entertainment in 1999 and made their debut film Dil Chahta Hai. Their friendship has remained strong throughout. On Ritesh’s birthday, Farhan took to Instagram to share a hilarious post. He shared a photo of Ritesh holding a baby on his lap, but in place of the baby’s face, he edited a picture of his own face. Check out the post here:

He wrote, “Happy birthday Ritesh. Here’s a throwback to when we first met. Must say you haven’t changed much as the last 22 years have rolled by. 😘 However, I’ve seen you grow as a film producer, creative storyteller and into a better, wiser, stronger person with every passing year. You’ll always have me in your corner as I know I have you. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, brotherhood and film making. Happy 50. Love you man. @ritesh_sid"

Hrithik Roshan was one of the first friends to react to the post. “Hahahaha happy birthday ritesh !" he wrote. Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon dropped laughing emojis. Farah Khan wrote, “Hahahahahahaha faaab !!" Shibani Dandekar Akhtar took to the comments section to write that she loves them both. Ritesh replied to the post with “Hahahahah thank you brother" and a heart emoji.

Ritesh Sidhwani’s 50th birthday bash saw the who’s who of Bollywood in attendance. The producer threw a grand bash at his residence in Mumbai and it was a star-studded affair with the Bollywood guest list including the creme de la creme like Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Navya Nanda, Ananya Panday, Karisma Kapoor and others.

Excel Entertainment’s next big project is Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The film is expected to release in 2025.It will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.